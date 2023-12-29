The Nashville Predators' upcoming game versus the Detroit Red Wings is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Filip Forsberg light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +165 (Bet $10 to win $16.50 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

Forsberg has scored in 12 of 35 games this season, and had multiple goals in four of those games.

He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.

He has two goals on the power play, and also 12 assists.

He takes 3.7 shots per game, and converts 12.2% of them.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings have conceded 119 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice while averaging 13.4 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:58 Home L 5-2 12/23/2023 Stars 0 0 0 15:45 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 20:24 Away W 4-2 12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:08 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 15:13 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 19:30 Away W 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Flyers 2 1 1 16:22 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 14:51 Away W 2-1 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:47 Away L 4-0 12/7/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 16:05 Home W 5-1

Predators vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

