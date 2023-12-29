On Friday, December 29, 2023, a pair of the league's best scorers -- Trae Young (seventh, 28.1 points per game) and De'Aaron Fox (fifth, 30.2) -- hit the court when the Atlanta Hawks (12-18) host the Sacramento Kings (17-12) at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and NBCS-CA.

Hawks vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Friday, December 29, 2023

Friday, December 29, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and NBCS-CA

BSSE and NBCS-CA Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Hawks vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Hawks Moneyline Kings Moneyline BetMGM Hawks (-0.5) 250.5 -115 -105 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Hawks (-1) 251 -112 -104 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Hawks score 122.3 points per game (third in the NBA) and allow 122.8 (28th in the league) for a -13 scoring differential overall.

The Kings score 117.4 points per game (eighth in NBA) and give up 117.9 (22nd in league) for a -14 scoring differential overall.

The two teams combine to score 239.7 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than this matchup's total.

These teams give up a combined 240.7 points per game, 9.8 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Atlanta has covered seven times in 30 games with a spread this season.

Sacramento is 15-14-0 ATS this year.

Hawks Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Trae Young 28.5 -125 28.1 Dejounte Murray 20.5 -118 20.2 Clint Capela 12.5 -120 12.0 Jalen Johnson 11.5 -133 13.9

Hawks and Kings NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hawks +12500 +6600 - Kings +4000 +2200 -

