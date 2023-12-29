The South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-13) travel to face the Jacksonville State Gamecocks (4-7) after dropping 11 road games in a row. It tips at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Jacksonville State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama

Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Jacksonville State vs. South Carolina State Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs score 14.9 fewer points per game (51.6) than the Gamecocks allow (66.5).

The Gamecocks record just 4.6 fewer points per game (64.6) than the Bulldogs allow (69.2).

Jacksonville State is 3-1 when scoring more than 69.2 points.

South Carolina State is 1-5 when giving up fewer than 64.6 points.

This year the Gamecocks are shooting 38.3% from the field, 2.3% lower than the Bulldogs give up.

The Bulldogs shoot 37.8% from the field, just 2.9 lower than the Gamecocks concede.

Jacksonville State Leaders

Kristol Ayson: 9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37)

9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 47 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (12-for-37) Keiara Griffin: 6.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.7 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45)

6.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 34.7 FG%, 28.9 3PT% (13-for-45) Bre'anna Rhodes: 8.2 PTS, 44 FG%

8.2 PTS, 44 FG% Rachel Johnson: 5.3 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38)

5.3 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38) Asia Barclay: 4.7 PTS, 56.3 FG%

