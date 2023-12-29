Madison County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Madison County, Alabama, and information on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Madison County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Grissom High School at James Clemens High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Austin High School at Huntsville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
