Marshall County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Marshall County, Alabama today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Marshall County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Eagleville High School at Kate D Smith DAR High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Scottsboro, AL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
