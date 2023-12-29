Will Michael McCarron Score a Goal Against the Red Wings on December 29?
For those wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Nashville Predators and the Detroit Red Wings on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, is Michael McCarron a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the article below.
Will Michael McCarron score a goal against the Red Wings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)
McCarron stats and insights
- In four of 25 games this season, McCarron has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Red Wings.
- McCarron has zero points on the power play.
- McCarron averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.8%.
Red Wings defensive stats
- The Red Wings are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 119 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Red Wings have two shutouts, and they average 13.4 hits and 15.4 blocked shots per game.
McCarron recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:16
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|13:15
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|13:28
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|3:24
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|10:38
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:56
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|15:24
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|14:22
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/7/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|14:40
|Home
|W 5-1
|12/5/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:45
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
Predators vs. Red Wings game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, and BSSO
