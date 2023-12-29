Morgan County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 29
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Morgan County, Alabama today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Morgan County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Hartselle High School at Hueytown High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Homewood, AL
- Conference: 6A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Austin High School at Huntsville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 29
- Location: Huntsville, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.