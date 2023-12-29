The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (9-2) will meet the Samford Bulldogs (7-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Samford vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, December 29

Friday, December 29 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Samford Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Samford Players to Watch

Emily Bowman: 7.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.9 BLK

7.8 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 2.9 BLK Carly Heidger: 9.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.0 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.8 BLK Masyn Marchbanks: 11.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Lexie Pritchard: 8.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.8 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Sadie Stetson: 8.0 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Eastern Kentucky Players to Watch

Antwainette Walker: 23.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

23.9 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Ivy Turner: 12.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 4.6 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Alice Recanati: 11.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 5.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Brie Crittendon: 9.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Sierra McCullough: 6.8 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.3 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.