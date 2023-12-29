The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (10-3) look to extend a six-game home winning run when hosting the Samford Bulldogs (7-5) on Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Samford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky

Alumni Coliseum McBrayer Arena in Richmond, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Samford vs. Eastern Kentucky Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs score only 1.6 fewer points per game (60.3) than the Colonels allow their opponents to score (61.9).

Samford is 6-1 when it scores more than 61.9 points.

Eastern Kentucky has a 5-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.3 points.

The Colonels put up 17.9 more points per game (76.4) than the Bulldogs allow (58.5).

Eastern Kentucky is 9-2 when scoring more than 58.5 points.

When Samford allows fewer than 76.4 points, it is 7-5.

The Colonels shoot 42.8% from the field, 5.3% higher than the Bulldogs allow defensively.

Samford Leaders

Emily Bowman: 7.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.7 BLK, 42.3 FG%

7.5 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.7 BLK, 42.3 FG% Carly Heidger: 9.3 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)

9.3 PTS, 47.1 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29) Lexie Pritchard: 8.9 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24)

8.9 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 20.8 3PT% (5-for-24) Masyn Marchbanks: 10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.3 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (24-for-58)

10.3 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.3 FG%, 41.4 3PT% (24-for-58) Sadie Stetson: 8.7 PTS, 1.8 STL, 46.9 FG%, 48.2 3PT% (27-for-56)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Samford Schedule