The UAB Blazers (7-5) will aim to build on a three-game winning run when they host the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. The Bulldogs have also won three games in a row.

UAB vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other AAC Games

UAB Stats Insights

  • The Blazers make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is one percentage point higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).
  • In games UAB shoots higher than 43.6% from the field, it is 5-3 overall.
  • The Bulldogs are the 157th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Blazers sit at 122nd.
  • The 76.4 points per game the Blazers put up are only 2.6 more points than the Bulldogs give up (73.8).
  • When UAB scores more than 73.8 points, it is 5-2.

UAB Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UAB put up 83.6 points per game last season at home, which was 5.3 more points than it averaged in away games (78.3).
  • The Blazers allowed 65.9 points per game in home games last season, compared to 74.6 when playing on the road.
  • In home games, UAB sunk 0.4 more threes per game (7.3) than on the road (6.9). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to in away games (36.7%).

UAB Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 @ Alabama A&M W 93-82 Alabama A&M Events Center
12/17/2023 Montevallo W 92-56 Bartow Arena
12/22/2023 Drake W 79-78 Bartow Arena
12/29/2023 UNC Asheville - Bartow Arena
1/2/2024 @ UTSA - UTSA Convocation Center
1/7/2024 South Florida - Bartow Arena

