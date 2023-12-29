The UAB Blazers (7-5) will aim to build on a three-game winning run when they host the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (8-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 29, 2023. The Bulldogs have also won three games in a row.

UAB vs. UNC Asheville Game Info

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UAB Stats Insights

The Blazers make 44.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is one percentage point higher than the Bulldogs have allowed to their opponents (43.6%).

In games UAB shoots higher than 43.6% from the field, it is 5-3 overall.

The Bulldogs are the 157th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Blazers sit at 122nd.

The 76.4 points per game the Blazers put up are only 2.6 more points than the Bulldogs give up (73.8).

When UAB scores more than 73.8 points, it is 5-2.

UAB Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

UAB put up 83.6 points per game last season at home, which was 5.3 more points than it averaged in away games (78.3).

The Blazers allowed 65.9 points per game in home games last season, compared to 74.6 when playing on the road.

In home games, UAB sunk 0.4 more threes per game (7.3) than on the road (6.9). However, it owned a lower three-point percentage at home (36%) compared to in away games (36.7%).

