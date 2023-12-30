The Georgia Bulldogs (9-3) will try to extend a seven-game winning streak when hosting the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-11) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. It airs at 2:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Alabama A&M vs. Georgia Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network+

Alabama A&M Stats Insights

Alabama A&M has put together a 1-6 straight-up record in games it shoots over 38.8% from the field.

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs are the 266th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Georgia Bulldogs sit at 290th.

The Alabama A&M Bulldogs' 69.8 points per game are just 0.7 more points than the 69.1 the Georgia Bulldogs give up to opponents.

Alabama A&M is 1-5 when it scores more than 69.1 points.

Alabama A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Alabama A&M scored 72.8 points per game at home last season, and 64.5 on the road.

In 2022-23, the Alabama A&M Bulldogs gave up 2.5 fewer points per game at home (69.4) than on the road (71.9).

Alabama A&M knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than on the road (5.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.9%) than on the road (31.1%).

