How to Watch Alabama A&M vs. Georgia on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 8:21 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Georgia Bulldogs (9-3) will try to extend a seven-game winning streak when hosting the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (1-11) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. It airs at 2:30 PM ET on SEC Network+.
Alabama A&M vs. Georgia Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:30 PM ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
- TV: SEC Network+
Alabama A&M Stats Insights
- Alabama A&M has put together a 1-6 straight-up record in games it shoots over 38.8% from the field.
- The Alabama A&M Bulldogs are the 266th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Georgia Bulldogs sit at 290th.
- The Alabama A&M Bulldogs' 69.8 points per game are just 0.7 more points than the 69.1 the Georgia Bulldogs give up to opponents.
- Alabama A&M is 1-5 when it scores more than 69.1 points.
Alabama A&M Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Alabama A&M scored 72.8 points per game at home last season, and 64.5 on the road.
- In 2022-23, the Alabama A&M Bulldogs gave up 2.5 fewer points per game at home (69.4) than on the road (71.9).
- Alabama A&M knocked down more 3-pointers at home (7.7 per game) than on the road (5.4) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (41.9%) than on the road (31.1%).
Alabama A&M Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|UAB
|L 93-82
|Alabama A&M Events Center
|12/16/2023
|Chattanooga
|L 88-72
|Alabama A&M Events Center
|12/21/2023
|@ South Alabama
|L 83-67
|Mitchell Center
|12/30/2023
|@ Georgia
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ UAPB
|-
|H.O. Clemmons Arena
|1/8/2024
|@ Mississippi Valley State
|-
|Harrison HPER Complex
