The Liberty Flames (10-3) will attempt to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Alabama Crimson Tide (7-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Legacy Arena at BJCC. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Alabama vs. Liberty Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama

Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama TV: SEC Network+

Alabama Stats Insights

This season, the Crimson Tide have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.9% higher than the 39.7% of shots the Flames' opponents have knocked down.

Alabama is 7-3 when it shoots better than 39.7% from the field.

The Crimson Tide are the 64th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Flames rank 134th.

The Crimson Tide record 32.7 more points per game (92.2) than the Flames give up (59.5).

When Alabama puts up more than 59.5 points, it is 7-5.

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Alabama performed better at home last year, putting up 89.5 points per game, compared to 73.7 per game in away games.

Defensively the Crimson Tide played better at home last year, giving up 65 points per game, compared to 69 away from home.

Alabama made 11.1 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 2.4 more threes and 4% points better than it averaged on the road (8.7 threes per game, 31.1% three-point percentage).

Alabama Upcoming Schedule