The Liberty Flames (10-3) will attempt to extend a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Alabama Crimson Tide (7-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Legacy Arena at BJCC. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Alabama vs. Liberty Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama
  • TV: SEC Network+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Alabama Stats Insights

  • This season, the Crimson Tide have a 48.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8.9% higher than the 39.7% of shots the Flames' opponents have knocked down.
  • Alabama is 7-3 when it shoots better than 39.7% from the field.
  • The Crimson Tide are the 64th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Flames rank 134th.
  • The Crimson Tide record 32.7 more points per game (92.2) than the Flames give up (59.5).
  • When Alabama puts up more than 59.5 points, it is 7-5.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Alabama performed better at home last year, putting up 89.5 points per game, compared to 73.7 per game in away games.
  • Defensively the Crimson Tide played better at home last year, giving up 65 points per game, compared to 69 away from home.
  • Alabama made 11.1 three-pointers per game with a 35.1% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 2.4 more threes and 4% points better than it averaged on the road (8.7 threes per game, 31.1% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/16/2023 @ Creighton L 85-82 CHI Health Center Omaha
12/20/2023 Arizona L 87-74 Footprint Center
12/23/2023 Eastern Kentucky W 111-67 Coleman Coliseum
12/30/2023 Liberty - Legacy Arena at BJCC
1/6/2024 @ Vanderbilt - Memorial Gymnasium
1/9/2024 South Carolina - Coleman Coliseum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.