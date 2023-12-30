The Liberty Flames (10-3) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Alabama Crimson Tide (7-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Legacy Arena at BJCC. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Liberty matchup.

Alabama vs. Liberty Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama

Legacy Arena at BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+

Alabama vs. Liberty Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Alabama Moneyline Liberty Moneyline

Alabama vs. Liberty Betting Trends

Alabama has put together a 6-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of nine out of the Crimson Tide's 12 games this season have hit the over.

Liberty has won eight games against the spread this year, while failing to cover three times.

So far this season, four out of the Flames' 11 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

Alabama Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3500), Alabama is 15th-best in college basketball. It is far higher than that, ninth-best, according to computer rankings.

The Crimson Tide have experienced the 35th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, falling from +2500 at the start of the season to +3500.

Based on its moneyline odds, Alabama has a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship.

