2024 NCAA Bracketology: Auburn March Madness Odds | January 1
When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will Auburn be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.
Want to bet on Auburn's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4000
- Preseason national championship odds: +6000
- Pre-new year national championship odds: +4000
How Auburn ranks
|Record
|SEC Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|10-2
|0-0
|28
|28
|35
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Auburn's best wins
Auburn's best win of the season came in a 104-76 victory on December 9 over the Indiana Hoosiers, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 43) in the RPI. The leading point-getter against Indiana was Johni Broome, who recorded 30 points with 13 rebounds and zero assists.
Next best wins
- 74-57 at home over Virginia Tech (No. 57/RPI) on November 29
- 77-60 over Saint Bonaventure (No. 111/RPI) on November 17
- 91-75 at home over USC (No. 128/RPI) on December 17
- 87-62 over UNC Asheville (No. 145/RPI) on December 13
- 83-59 over Notre Dame (No. 153/RPI) on November 16
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Auburn's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-0
- Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Auburn is 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 22nd-most victories.
- The Tigers have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country based on the RPI (one), but also have tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 defeats (two).
- Based on the RPI, Auburn has four wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in the country.
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Using our predictions, Auburn has been handed the 136th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.
- Of the Tigers' 19 remaining games this season, 13 are against teams with worse records, and 17 are against teams with records above .500.
- Of Auburn's 19 remaining games this season, it has four upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.
Auburn's next game
- Matchup: Auburn Tigers vs. Pennsylvania Quakers
- Date/Time: Tuesday, January 2 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Auburn games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.