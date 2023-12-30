Auburn vs. Chattanooga: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 30
The Auburn Tigers (9-2) are heavily favored (by 20.5 points) to extend a six-game home winning streak when they host the Chattanooga Mocs (8-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is 153.5.
Auburn vs. Chattanooga Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network
- Where: Auburn, Alabama
- Venue: Neville Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Auburn
|-20.5
|153.5
Auburn Betting Records & Stats
- Auburn's nine games this season have gone over this contest's total of 153.5 points three times.
- Auburn has an average point total of 149.7 in its outings this year, 3.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Tigers' ATS record is 4-5-0 this season.
- Auburn sports a 4-5-0 ATS record this season compared to the 4-6-0 mark of Chattanooga.
Auburn vs. Chattanooga Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 153.5
|% of Games Over 153.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Auburn
|3
|33.3%
|83.1
|163
|66.6
|135.4
|148.9
|Chattanooga
|4
|40%
|79.9
|163
|68.8
|135.4
|147.3
Additional Auburn Insights & Trends
- The 83.1 points per game the Tigers average are 14.3 more points than the Mocs give up (68.8).
- Auburn has a 4-4 record against the spread and a 9-1 record overall when scoring more than 68.8 points.
Auburn vs. Chattanooga Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 20.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Auburn
|4-5-0
|0-3
|3-6-0
|Chattanooga
|4-6-0
|0-0
|5-5-0
Auburn vs. Chattanooga Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Auburn
|Chattanooga
|14-2
|Home Record
|9-7
|4-8
|Away Record
|6-9
|7-8-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-7-0
|6-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|6-7-0
|75.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|80.8
|70.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|72
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|5-7-0
|6-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-7-0
