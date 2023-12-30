Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 30?
Can we count on Gustav Nyquist finding the back of the net when the Nashville Predators clash with the Washington Capitals at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)
Nyquist stats and insights
- In seven of 36 games this season, Nyquist has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not scored versus the Capitals this season in one game (zero shots).
- On the power play, Nyquist has accumulated two goals and seven assists.
- He has a 10.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 93 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice while averaging 16.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Nyquist recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Red Wings
|3
|2
|1
|17:43
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|17:08
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Stars
|1
|0
|1
|18:59
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|19:42
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|17:03
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|15:44
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|18:40
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|17:19
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|16:10
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|15:39
|Away
|L 4-0
Predators vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
