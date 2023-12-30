What are Jacksonville State's chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament? See our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

Want to bet on Jacksonville State's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!

How Jacksonville State ranks

Record CUSA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-7 0-0 NR NR 302

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jacksonville State's best wins

On December 18, Jacksonville State captured its signature win of the season, a 65-62 victory over the Tarleton State Texans, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 126) in the RPI rankings. With 16 points, KyKy Tandy was the top scorer against Tarleton State. Second on the team was Andres Burney, with 13 points.

Next best wins

70-52 at home over South Alabama (No. 208/RPI) on November 30

67-65 over Incarnate Word (No. 320/RPI) on November 26

90-60 on the road over Little Rock (No. 327/RPI) on December 21

77-62 on the road over UTSA (No. 335/RPI) on November 24

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Jacksonville State's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 0-2 | Quadrant 4: 4-4

Based on the RPI, the Gamecocks have one win against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 38th-most in the nation.

The Gamecocks have tied for the 24th-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country based on the RPI (four).

Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Jacksonville State has been handed the 282nd-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the season.

The Gamecocks have eight games left versus teams above .500. They have eight upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Jax State has 16 games remaining this year, including none against Top 25 teams.

Jacksonville State's next game

Matchup: Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs. Florida International Panthers

Jacksonville State Gamecocks vs. Florida International Panthers Date/Time: Saturday, January 6 at 5:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6 at 5:00 PM ET Location: Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama

Pete Mathews Coliseum in Jacksonville, Alabama TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out betting offers for upcoming Jacksonville State games across these sportsbooks:

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.