Predators vs. Capitals Injury Report Today - December 30
As they get ready to meet the Washington Capitals (17-11-5) on Saturday, December 30 at Capital One Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators (19-16-1) have just one player currently listed on the injury report.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Kiefer Sherwood
|LW
|Questionable
|Upper Body
Washington Capitals Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Sonny Milano
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Max Pacioretty
|LW
|Out
|Achilles
|Nicklas Backstrom
|C
|Out
|Hip
|T.J. Oshie
|RW
|Out
|Lower Body
Predators vs. Capitals Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Washington D.C.
- Arena: Capital One Arena
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators' 112 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 13th in the NHL.
- Nashville has conceded 114 total goals this season (3.2 per game), ranking 23rd in the NHL.
- Their -2 goal differential is 19th in the league.
Capitals Season Insights
- The Capitals' 76 total goals (2.3 per game) rank 31st in the league.
- Their -17 goal differential ranks 26th in the league.
Predators vs. Capitals Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Capitals (-110)
|Predators (-110)
|6
