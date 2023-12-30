The Washington Capitals (17-11-5) are short favorites when they host the Nashville Predators (19-16-1) on Saturday, December 30 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT. The Capitals are -110 on the moneyline to win, while the Predators have -110 moneyline odds.

Predators vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Predators vs. Capitals Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Predators vs. Capitals Betting Trends

Washington and its opponent have combined to score more than 6 goals in 13 of 33 games this season.

In the 11 times this season the Capitals have been favored on the moneyline, they have finished 9-2 in those games.

This season the Predators have seven wins in the 19 games in which they've been an underdog.

Washington is 9-2 (winning 81.8% of its games) when playing with moneyline odds of -110 or shorter.

Nashville has won 11 of its 23 games when it is the underdog by -110 or longer on the moneyline.

Predators Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 5-5 3-6-1 6.0 2.20 2.40 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 2.20 2.40 5 19.2% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-4-1 5-5 4-5-1 6.2 2.80 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-4-1 2.80 3.20 5 17.2% Record as ML Favorite 3-0 Record as ML Underdog 2-5 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 3-1 Record as ML Underdog 2-4 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 4 Games Under Total 5

