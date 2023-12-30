Will Roman Josi Score a Goal Against the Capitals on December 30?
Should you wager on Roman Josi to light the lamp when the Nashville Predators and the Washington Capitals go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before making any bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Roman Josi score a goal against the Capitals?
Odds to score a goal this game: +400 (Bet $10 to win $40.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Josi stats and insights
- Josi has scored in seven of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Capitals this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted three of them.
- On the power play, Josi has accumulated three goals and 10 assists.
- He has a 5.8% shooting percentage, attempting 3.3 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Capitals defensive stats
- The Capitals have given up 93 goals in total (2.8 per game), the seventh-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Capitals have two shutouts, and they average 16.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Josi recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/29/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|23:13
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|12/27/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|25:01
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|22:14
|Home
|L 3-2
|12/21/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|24:31
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/19/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|24:02
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|22:05
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/15/2023
|Hurricanes
|3
|1
|2
|24:44
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Flyers
|1
|0
|1
|23:35
|Home
|W 3-2 OT
|12/10/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|0
|2
|23:49
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/9/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|25:49
|Away
|L 4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Predators vs. Capitals game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.