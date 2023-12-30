The South Alabama Jaguars (7-5, 0-0 Sun Belt) will attempt to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Old Dominion Monarchs (4-8, 0-1 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Chartway Arena. This contest is at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

South Alabama vs. Old Dominion Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

South Alabama Stats Insights

The Jaguars are shooting 43.6% from the field, 1.4% lower than the 45% the Monarchs' opponents have shot this season.

South Alabama is 5-0 when it shoots higher than 45% from the field.

The Jaguars are the 279th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Monarchs sit at 195th.

The Jaguars average just 3.2 fewer points per game (74.4) than the Monarchs give up to opponents (77.6).

When it scores more than 77.6 points, South Alabama is 5-1.

South Alabama Home & Away Comparison

At home South Alabama is putting up 83.9 points per game, 22.7 more than it is averaging on the road (61.2).

At home, the Jaguars give up 76.7 points per game. On the road, they allow 71.6.

At home, South Alabama makes 8.7 3-pointers per game, 3.9 more than it averages away (4.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (34.9%) than on the road (25%).

South Alabama Upcoming Schedule