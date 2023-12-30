The Old Dominion Monarchs (8-0) play a fellow Sun Belt team, the South Alabama Jaguars (7-3), on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Mitchell Center. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET.

South Alabama vs. Old Dominion Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 30

Saturday, December 30 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

South Alabama Players to Watch

Kelsey Thompson: 12.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Zena Elias: 9.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.8 PTS, 8.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Jordan Rosier: 9.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Rachel Leggett: 9.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Michiyah Simmons: 10.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Old Dominion Players to Watch

En'Dya Buford: 11.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Kaye Clark: 8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 3.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Jordan McLaughlin: 9.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.3 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Simone Cunningham: 4.9 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK

4.9 PTS, 8.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK Brenda Fontana: 4.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

