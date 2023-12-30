The South Alabama Jaguars (7-5) will host the Old Dominion Monarchs (8-2) after dropping three straight home games. It starts at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this game

South Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama

Mitchell Center in Mobile, Alabama TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Alabama vs. Old Dominion Scoring Comparison

The Monarchs put up an average of 58.7 points per game, just 4.6 fewer points than the 63.3 the Jaguars give up.

Old Dominion is 2-0 when it scores more than 63.3 points.

South Alabama's record is 3-0 when it gives up fewer than 58.7 points.

The Jaguars score 11.4 more points per game (63.4) than the Monarchs give up (52).

South Alabama has a 7-2 record when putting up more than 52 points.

Old Dominion has a 7-0 record when giving up fewer than 63.4 points.

This year the Jaguars are shooting 38.3% from the field, 3.3% higher than the Monarchs concede.

South Alabama Leaders

Kelsey Thompson: 11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (14-for-56)

11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 30.8 FG%, 25 3PT% (14-for-56) Zena Elias: 8.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 STL, 52.9 FG%

8.7 PTS, 7.9 REB, 1.3 STL, 52.9 FG% Rachel Leggett: 8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (9-for-18)

8.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 48.4 FG%, 50 3PT% (9-for-18) Michiyah Simmons: 9.2 PTS, 34 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49)

9.2 PTS, 34 FG%, 30.6 3PT% (15-for-49) Jordan Rosier: 8.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 37.1 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (21-for-52)

South Alabama Schedule