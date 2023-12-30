In the upcoming game versus the Washington Capitals, which starts at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Thomas Novak to find the back of the net for the Nashville Predators? Let's dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Thomas Novak score a goal against the Capitals?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Novak stats and insights

In five of 25 games this season, Novak has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

In one game versus the Capitals this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Novak has picked up four goals and two assists on the power play.

Novak averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.8%.

Capitals defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Capitals are one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 93 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks seventh.

So far this season, the Capitals have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Novak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 11:51 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:44 Home L 5-2 12/23/2023 Stars 0 0 0 11:15 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 15:25 Away W 4-2 12/19/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 15:02 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:04 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 12:28 Away W 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 12:02 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 9:58 Away W 2-1 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:20 Away L 4-0

Predators vs. Capitals game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Saturday, December 30, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT

ESPN+, BSSO, and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

