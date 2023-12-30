Saturday's game features the Troy Trojans (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) clashing at HTC Center in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 79-78 victory for Troy according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on December 30.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Troy vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 30, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Conway, South Carolina

Venue: HTC Center

Troy vs. Coastal Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Troy 79, Coastal Carolina 78

Spread & Total Prediction for Troy vs. Coastal Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: Troy (-0.5)

Troy (-0.5) Computer Predicted Total: 156.4

Both Coastal Carolina and Troy are 6-3-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. The Chanticleers have gone over the point total in six games, while Trojans games have gone over seven times.

Troy Performance Insights

The Trojans are outscoring opponents by 12.1 points per game, with a +145 scoring differential overall. They put up 83.3 points per game (35th in college basketball) and allow 71.2 per contest (192nd in college basketball).

Troy wins the rebound battle by an average of 7.4 boards. It pulls down 41.2 rebounds per game (30th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.8.

Troy makes 9.4 three-pointers per game (46th in college basketball) while shooting 36.3% from beyond the arc (73rd in college basketball). It is making 2.6 more threes than its opponents, who drain 6.8 per game at 33.6%.

Troy has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 1.2 per game, committing 13.8 (318th in college basketball) while forcing 15 (32nd in college basketball).

