The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-8, 0-0 Sun Belt) will try to turn around a three-game losing streak when hosting the Troy Trojans (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at HTC Center. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Troy vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Troy Stats Insights

  • The Trojans make 44.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Chanticleers have allowed to their opponents (40.6%).
  • In games Troy shoots higher than 40.6% from the field, it is 6-1 overall.
  • The Chanticleers are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Trojans sit at 32nd.
  • The Trojans put up only 3.8 more points per game (83.3) than the Chanticleers give up (79.5).
  • Troy is 6-2 when scoring more than 79.5 points.

Troy Home & Away Comparison

  • Troy is putting up 92.9 points per game in home games. Away from home, it is averaging 69.8 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Trojans have played better at home this season, giving up 64.6 points per game, compared to 80.4 when playing on the road.
  • Troy is averaging 9.3 treys per game with a 36.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which is 0.3 fewer threes and 0.5% points worse than it is averaging on the road (9.6, 36.6%).

Troy Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/12/2023 Southern University at New Orleans W 110-63 Trojan Arena
12/19/2023 @ Ole Miss L 74-53 The Pavilion at Ole Miss
12/21/2023 Eastern Kentucky W 88-81 Trojan Arena
12/30/2023 @ Coastal Carolina - HTC Center
1/4/2024 Old Dominion - Trojan Arena
1/6/2024 Appalachian State - Trojan Arena

