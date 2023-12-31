The Chicago Bears (6-9) square off against the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Soldier Field. The spread foretells a close game, with the Bears favored by 2.5 points. The over/under is set at 38 in the outing.

Falcons vs. Bears Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

In 2023, the Falcons have been winning after the first quarter in four games, have been losing after the first quarter in five games, and have been tied after the first quarter in six games .

At the conclusion of the first quarter this year, the Bears have led seven times, have been behind five times, and have been knotted up three times.

Chicago's offense is averaging 4.5 points in the first quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 3.2 points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

This season, the Falcons have won the second quarter in seven games, lost the second quarter in six games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

In 15 games this year, the Bears have outscored their opponent in the second quarter five times, lost six times, and been knotted up four times.

Chicago's offense is averaging 6.9 points in the second quarter this year. On defense, it is surrendering 7.9 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Looking at the third quarter, the Falcons have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in three games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in eight games, and been tied in the third quarter in four games.

In 15 games this season, the Bears have won the third quarter six times, lost six times, and been knotted up three times.

Offensively, Chicago is averaging 4.5 points in the third quarter (16th-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 4.3 points on average in the third quarter (13th-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

This year, the Falcons have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in nine games, been outscored in that quarter in four games, and they've tied in that quarter in two games.

In 15 games this season, the Bears have lost the fourth quarter eight times and outscored their opponent seven times.

Chicago's offense is averaging 6.6 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 5.9 points on average in that quarter.

Falcons vs. Bears Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

The Falcons have been winning five times, have been losing eight times, and have been knotted up two times at the conclusion of the first half this season.

At the conclusion of the first half, the Bears have led five times, have trailed seven times, and have been knotted up three times.

2nd Half

This year, the Falcons have outscored their opponent in the second half in eight games, lost the second half in six games, and tied in the second half in one game.

The Bears have outscored their opponent in the second half in seven games this season, been outscored in the second half in six games, and tied in the second half in two games.

Chicago's offense is averaging 11.1 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering 10.3 points on average in the second half.

