The Chicago Bears (6-9) square off against the Atlanta Falcons (7-8) at Soldier Field on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

How to Watch Bears vs. Falcons

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois

Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois TV: CBS

Falcons Insights

This season the Falcons rack up 3.9 fewer points per game (19.1) than the Bears surrender (23).

The Falcons rack up only 14.4 more yards per game (332.5) than the Bears give up per contest (318.1).

This season Atlanta rushes for 49.1 more yards per game (129.8) than Chicago allows (80.7).

The Falcons have 21 giveaways this season, while the Bears have 23 takeaways.

Falcons Away Performance

In road games, the Falcons put up 13.6 points per game and give up 18. That's less than they score (19.1) and allow (19.2) overall.

The Falcons' average yards gained on the road (266.4) is lower than their overall average (332.5). But their average yards allowed away from home (322.3) is higher than overall (308.4).

Atlanta accumulates 153.1 passing yards per game in away games (49.6 less than its overall average), and concedes 214.4 in away games (16.9 more than overall).

The Falcons' average rushing yards gained (113.3) and allowed (107.9) on the road are both lower than their overall averages of 129.8 and 110.9, respectively.

The Falcons convert 40% of third downs away from home (0.8% lower than their overall average), and concede 31.3% in road games (2.4% lower than overall).

Falcons Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/10/2023 Tampa Bay L 29-25 CBS 12/17/2023 at Carolina L 9-7 FOX 12/24/2023 Indianapolis W 29-10 FOX 12/31/2023 at Chicago - CBS 1/7/2024 at New Orleans - -

