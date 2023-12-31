Falcons vs. Bears: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 17
Published: Dec. 27, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Sportsbooks give the Chicago Bears (6-9) the advantage on Sunday, December 31, 2023 against the Atlanta Falcons (7-8). Chicago is favored by 3 points. For this game, an over/under of 38 has been set.
Here's a look at the betting trends and insights for the Bears as they prepare for this matchup against the Falcons. Before the Falcons square off against the Bears, check out their betting trends and insights.
Falcons vs. Bears Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Chicago Moneyline
|Atlanta Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Bears (-3)
|38
|-155
|+130
|FanDuel
|Bears (-3)
|37.5
|-158
|+134
Atlanta vs. Chicago Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Info: CBS
Falcons vs. Bears Betting Insights
- Atlanta's record against the spread in 2023 is 5-10-0.
- The Falcons have one win ATS (1-2) as a 3-point underdog or more this season.
- There have been five Atlanta games (out of 15) that went over the total this season.
- Chicago has gone 7-7-1 ATS this season.
- As a 3-point favorite or greater, the Bears have one win ATS (1-1) this season.
- Chicago games have hit the over on eight of 15 occasions (53.3%).
