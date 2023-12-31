The Auburn Tigers (10-2) will host the North Alabama Lions (4-8) after winning five straight home games. It begins at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

North Alabama Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama TV: SEC Network +

North Alabama vs. Auburn Scoring Comparison

The Lions average 19.7 more points per game (72.1) than the Tigers allow their opponents to score (52.4).

North Alabama has put together a 4-7 record in games it scores more than 52.4 points.

Auburn is 10-2 when it allows fewer than 72.1 points.

The 69.3 points per game the Tigers put up are the same as the Lions allow.

Auburn has a 4-0 record when putting up more than 72.3 points.

North Alabama has a 4-2 record when allowing fewer than 69.3 points.

The Tigers shoot 42.4% from the field, 2.1% lower than the Lions allow defensively.

The Lions make 42.9% of their shots from the field, just 8.3% more than the Tigers' defensive field-goal percentage.

North Alabama Leaders

Alyssa Clutter: 11.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 58.1 FG%

11.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 58.1 FG% Alexis Callins: 17.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.9 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (34-for-97)

17.3 PTS, 1.2 STL, 44.9 FG%, 35.1 3PT% (34-for-97) Sara Wohlgemuth: 4.9 PTS, 5.3 AST, 38.1 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17)

4.9 PTS, 5.3 AST, 38.1 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (8-for-17) Veronaye Charlton: 10.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.9 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9)

10.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 46.9 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (4-for-9) Rhema Pegues: 6.3 PTS, 36.5 FG%, 32.6 3PT% (14-for-43)

North Alabama Schedule