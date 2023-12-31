Who’s the Best Team in the SoCon? See our Weekly SoCon Power Rankings
Which basketball team sits on top of the SoCon? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to get you caught up on where each team stands.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
SoCon Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Samford
- Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 27-2
- Overall Rank: 87th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 315th
- Last Game: W 87-65 vs Texas Southern
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Chattanooga
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Western Carolina
- Current Record: 11-2 | Projected Record: 21-7
- Overall Rank: 137th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 304th
- Last Game: W 90-62 vs King (TN)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Citadel
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Furman
- Current Record: 6-7 | Projected Record: 15-13
- Overall Rank: 149th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 204th
- Last Game: L 79-74 vs Anderson (SC)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UNC Greensboro
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Citadel
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 15-13
- Overall Rank: 165th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 323rd
- Last Game: W 106-76 vs Toccoa Falls
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Western Carolina
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. East Tennessee State
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 16-13
- Overall Rank: 168th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 223rd
- Last Game: W 86-70 vs East Carolina
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Mercer
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Wofford
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 13-15
- Overall Rank: 192nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 118th
- Last Game: W 75-55 vs Southern Wesleyan
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: VMI
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. Chattanooga
- Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 14-15
- Overall Rank: 206th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 318th
- Last Game: L 101-66 vs Auburn
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Samford
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. UNC Greensboro
- Current Record: 9-4 | Projected Record: 14-15
- Overall Rank: 213th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 237th
- Last Game: L 72-37 vs Texas
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Furman
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Mercer
- Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 9-19
- Overall Rank: 252nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 252nd
- Last Game: W 74-50 vs Talladega
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ East Tennessee State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. VMI
- Current Record: 3-10 | Projected Record: 0-28
- Overall Rank: 347th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 294th
- Last Game: W 82-65 vs Penn State-New Kensington
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Wofford
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.