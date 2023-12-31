Taylor Heinicke was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Atlanta Falcons' Week 17 contest against the Chicago Bears begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Looking for Heinicke's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Rep Taylor Heinicke and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Heinicke's season stats include 727 passing yards (181.8 per game). He is 64-for-107 (59.8%), with four TD passes and one interception, and has 11 carries for 78 yards.

Keep an eye on Heinicke's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Taylor Heinicke Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 17 Injury Reports

Falcons vs. Bears Game Info

Game Day: December 31, 2023

December 31, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Heinicke 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 64 107 59.8% 727 4 1 6.8 11 78 0

Heinicke Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 8 @Titans 12 21 175 1 0 2 14 0 Week 9 Vikings 21 38 268 1 1 3 20 0 Week 10 @Cardinals 8 15 55 1 0 4 34 0 Week 16 Colts 23 33 229 1 0 2 10 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.