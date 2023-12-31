Will Taylor Heinicke Score a Touchdown Against the Bears in Week 17?
The Atlanta Falcons and the Chicago Bears are slated to play in a Week 17 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Taylor Heinicke get into the end zone in this contest? Let's take a look at the anytime TD odds and analyze his recent statistics and trends.
Will Taylor Heinicke score a touchdown against the Bears?
Odds to score a TD this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a TD)
- This season Heinicke has piled up 11 carries for 78 yards (19.5 per game).
- Heinicke has not reached the end zone on the ground once in four games.
Taylor Heinicke Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 8
|@Titans
|12
|21
|175
|1
|0
|2
|14
|0
|Week 9
|Vikings
|21
|38
|268
|1
|1
|3
|20
|0
|Week 10
|@Cardinals
|8
|15
|55
|1
|0
|4
|34
|0
|Week 16
|Colts
|23
|33
|229
|1
|0
|2
|10
|0
