Troy vs. Georgia State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 31
Published: Dec. 29, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game features the Troy Trojans (3-7) and the Georgia State Panthers (6-4) matching up at Trojan Arena (on December 31) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-70 victory for Troy.
In their last outing on Thursday, the Trojans claimed an 81-66 victory against New Mexico State.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Troy vs. Georgia State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Troy vs. Georgia State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Troy 76, Georgia State 70
Other Sun Belt Predictions
- JMU vs UL Monroe
- JMU vs UL Monroe
- Appalachian State vs Louisiana
- Georgia Southern vs Texas State
- Coastal Carolina vs Arkansas State
- Marshall vs Southern Miss
- Marshall vs Southern Miss
- Coastal Carolina vs Arkansas State
- Old Dominion vs South Alabama
- Georgia Southern vs Texas State
- Old Dominion vs South Alabama
- Appalachian State vs Louisiana
Troy Schedule Analysis
- On December 20, the Trojans picked up their best win of the season, a 98-78 victory over the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 138) in our computer rankings.
- Troy has two losses to Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 34th-most in the nation.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Troy 2023-24 Best Wins
- 98-78 over SFA (No. 138) on December 20
- 81-66 over New Mexico State (No. 174) on December 21
- 71-59 at home over UT Martin (No. 226) on December 9
Troy Leaders
- Ja'Mia Hollings: 11.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)
- Tai'Sheka Porchia: 11.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.6 FG%
- Shaulana Wagner: 7.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (3-for-10)
- Nia Daniel: 12 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.5 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)
- Makayia Hallmon: 16.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.8 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)
Troy Performance Insights
- The Trojans have been outscored by 6.8 points per game (scoring 74.9 points per game to rank 72nd in college basketball while giving up 81.7 per contest to rank 351st in college basketball) and have a -68 scoring differential overall.
- Offensively the Trojans have played worse when playing at home this season, scoring 67.8 points per game, compared to 74.8 per game in road games.
- Troy surrenders 70.5 points per game when playing at home this season, compared to 97.8 in road games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.