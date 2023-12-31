The Troy Trojans (3-7) take on the Georgia State Panthers (6-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday in Sun Belt play.

Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Troy Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Troy vs. Georgia State Scoring Comparison

  • The Panthers' 71.8 points per game are 9.9 fewer points than the 81.7 the Trojans allow.
  • When it scores more than 81.7 points, Georgia State is 2-0.
  • Troy's record is 2-1 when it gives up fewer than 71.8 points.
  • The Trojans put up 74.9 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 62.1 the Panthers give up.
  • Troy is 3-6 when scoring more than 62.1 points.
  • Georgia State is 6-2 when allowing fewer than 74.9 points.
  • This season the Trojans are shooting 39.2% from the field, only 1.5% higher than Panthers give up.
  • The Panthers make 41.9% of their shots from the field, 3.2% lower than the Trojans' defensive field-goal percentage.

Troy Leaders

  • Ja'Mia Hollings: 11.6 PTS, 1.1 STL, 44.5 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (8-for-28)
  • Tai'Sheka Porchia: 11.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 43.6 FG%
  • Shaulana Wagner: 7.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 35.1 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)
  • Nia Daniel: 12.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 39.5 FG%, 29.3 3PT% (12-for-41)
  • Makayia Hallmon: 16.1 PTS, 1.4 STL, 39.8 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Troy Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 @ Iowa State L 105-68 James H. Hilton Coliseum
12/20/2023 SFA W 98-78 F&M Bank Arena
12/21/2023 New Mexico State W 81-66 F&M Bank Arena
12/31/2023 Georgia State - Trojan Arena
1/4/2024 @ Georgia Southern - W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
1/6/2024 @ Coastal Carolina - HTC Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.