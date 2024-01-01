The No. 1 Michigan Wolverines (13-0) and No. 5 Alabama Crimson Tide (12-1) will play on January 1, 2024, starting at 5:00 PM ET in the Rose Bowl for a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Michigan has been finding success on both sides of the ball, ranking 12th-best in scoring offense (36.7 points per game) and best in scoring defense (9.5 points allowed per game). Alabama ranks 54th in the FBS with 401.2 total yards per contest, but it has been carried by its defense, which ranks 16th-best by giving up just 313.3 total yards per contest.

Alabama vs. Michigan Game Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Pasadena, California

Pasadena, California Venue: Rose Bowl

Alabama vs. Michigan Key Statistics

Alabama Michigan 401.2 (51st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 380.5 (64th) 313.3 (17th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 239.7 (1st) 172.7 (48th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 161.8 (61st) 228.5 (61st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 218.8 (72nd) 10 (9th) Turnovers (Rank) 7 (1st) 18 (55th) Takeaways (Rank) 24 (11th)

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has thrown for 2,718 yards on 65.5% passing while collecting 23 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season. He's also run for 468 yards with 12 scores.

Jase McClellan has rushed for 803 yards on 166 carries so far this year while scoring six times on the ground.

Roydell Williams has run for 561 yards across 110 attempts, scoring five touchdowns.

Jermaine Burton's 777 receiving yards (59.8 yards per game) are a team high. He has 35 receptions on 50 targets with eight touchdowns.

Isaiah Bond has 44 receptions (on 73 targets) for a total of 621 yards (47.8 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Amari Niblack has racked up 321 reciving yards (24.7 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Michigan Stats Leaders

J.J. McCarthy has compiled 2,630 yards (202.3 ypg) on 213-of-287 passing with 19 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 146 rushing yards (11.2 ypg) on 57 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Blake Corum, has carried the ball 218 times for 1,028 yards (79.1 per game), scoring 24 times.

Donovan Edwards has carried the ball 109 times for 382 yards (29.4 per game) and three touchdowns while also racking up 249 yards through the air.

Roman Wilson's 662 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 57 times and has collected 41 receptions and 11 touchdowns.

Colston Loveland has caught 40 passes for 572 yards (44 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Cornelius Johnson has racked up 42 grabs for 567 yards, an average of 43.6 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

