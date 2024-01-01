The Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-2) will look to continue a five-game winning streak when hosting the North Alabama Lions (6-7) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at United Supermarkets Arena. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

North Alabama vs. Texas Tech Game Info

  • When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

North Alabama Stats Insights

  • The Lions' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Red Raiders have given up to their opponents (40.9%).
  • North Alabama has compiled a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.9% from the field.
  • The Lions are the 167th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Red Raiders sit at 122nd.
  • The Lions score 12.7 more points per game (77.8) than the Red Raiders allow (65.1).
  • North Alabama is 5-5 when it scores more than 65.1 points.

North Alabama Home & Away Comparison

  • North Alabama averages 84.8 points per game at home, and 71.9 on the road.
  • In 2023-24 the Lions are allowing 11.9 fewer points per game at home (68) than on the road (79.9).
  • Beyond the arc, North Alabama sinks fewer trifectas away (7.6 per game) than at home (8.2), and makes a lower percentage away (33.5%) than at home (37.4%) too.

North Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 @ Charleston Southern W 76-64 The Buc Dome
12/16/2023 @ Tennessee Tech L 70-67 Hooper Eblen Arena
12/21/2023 @ Indiana L 83-66 Assembly Hall
1/1/2024 @ Texas Tech - United Supermarkets Arena
1/6/2024 Central Arkansas - Flowers Hall
1/11/2024 Bellarmine - Flowers Hall

