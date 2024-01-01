How to Watch North Alabama vs. Texas Tech on TV or Live Stream - January 1
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-2) will look to continue a five-game winning streak when hosting the North Alabama Lions (6-7) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at United Supermarkets Arena. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
North Alabama vs. Texas Tech Game Info
- When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
North Alabama Stats Insights
- The Lions' 44.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.9 percentage points higher than the Red Raiders have given up to their opponents (40.9%).
- North Alabama has compiled a 6-2 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.9% from the field.
- The Lions are the 167th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Red Raiders sit at 122nd.
- The Lions score 12.7 more points per game (77.8) than the Red Raiders allow (65.1).
- North Alabama is 5-5 when it scores more than 65.1 points.
North Alabama Home & Away Comparison
- North Alabama averages 84.8 points per game at home, and 71.9 on the road.
- In 2023-24 the Lions are allowing 11.9 fewer points per game at home (68) than on the road (79.9).
- Beyond the arc, North Alabama sinks fewer trifectas away (7.6 per game) than at home (8.2), and makes a lower percentage away (33.5%) than at home (37.4%) too.
North Alabama Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/13/2023
|@ Charleston Southern
|W 76-64
|The Buc Dome
|12/16/2023
|@ Tennessee Tech
|L 70-67
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Indiana
|L 83-66
|Assembly Hall
|1/1/2024
|@ Texas Tech
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|1/6/2024
|Central Arkansas
|-
|Flowers Hall
|1/11/2024
|Bellarmine
|-
|Flowers Hall
