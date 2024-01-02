Tuesday's contest between the Auburn Tigers (10-2) and Pennsylvania Quakers (8-6) at Neville Arena has a projected final score of 84-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Auburn, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 9:00 PM ET on January 2.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Auburn vs. Pennsylvania Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Neville Arena

Auburn vs. Pennsylvania Score Prediction

Prediction: Auburn 84, Pennsylvania 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Auburn vs. Pennsylvania

Computer Predicted Spread: Auburn (-17.5)

Auburn (-17.5) Computer Predicted Total: 149.7

Auburn has put together a 5-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Pennsylvania is 3-6-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Tigers are 4-6-0 and the Quakers are 5-4-0.

Auburn Performance Insights

The Tigers outscore opponents by 18.0 points per game (scoring 84.6 points per game to rank 25th in college basketball while allowing 66.6 per outing to rank 86th in college basketball) and have a +216 scoring differential overall.

Auburn is 44th in the country at 40.5 rebounds per game. That's 8.0 more than the 32.5 its opponents average.

Auburn connects on 7.8 three-pointers per game (154th in college basketball) while shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc (193rd in college basketball). It is making 2.0 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 5.8 per game while shooting 29.3%.

The Tigers' 105.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 23rd in college basketball, and the 82.8 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 41st in college basketball.

Auburn has committed 2.3 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.3 (61st in college basketball action) while forcing 12.6 (136th in college basketball).

