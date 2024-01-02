The No. 25 Auburn Tigers (10-2) will try to build on a five-game winning streak when hosting the Pennsylvania Quakers (8-6) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at Neville Arena. This contest is at 9:00 PM ET on SEC Network.

Auburn vs. Pennsylvania Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Neville Arena in Auburn, Alabama
  • TV: SECN
How to Watch Other SEC Games

Auburn Stats Insights

  • This season, the Tigers have a 47% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.8% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Quakers' opponents have knocked down.
  • Auburn has an 8-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.
  • The Quakers are the 100th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Tigers sit at 44th.
  • The Tigers record 12.3 more points per game (84.6) than the Quakers allow (72.3).
  • Auburn is 10-1 when scoring more than 72.3 points.

Auburn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Auburn scored 75.1 points per game last year in home games, which was 4.2 more points than it averaged on the road (70.9).
  • At home, the Tigers ceded 6.5 fewer points per game (64.4) than when playing on the road (70.9).
  • At home, Auburn sunk 0.2 fewer threes per game (6.5) than when playing on the road (6.7). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (31.3%) compared to when playing on the road (31.6%).

Auburn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 USC W 91-75 Neville Arena
12/22/2023 Alabama State W 82-62 Neville Arena
12/30/2023 Chattanooga W 101-66 Neville Arena
1/2/2024 Pennsylvania - Neville Arena
1/6/2024 @ Arkansas - Bud Walton Arena
1/9/2024 Texas A&M - Neville Arena

