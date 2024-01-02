The Auburn Tigers (10-2) host the Pennsylvania Quakers (8-6) after winning seven home games in a row. The Tigers are heavy favorites by 21.5 points in the contest, which starts at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024. The point total is 150.5 in the matchup.

Auburn vs. Pennsylvania Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Where: Auburn, Alabama

Auburn, Alabama Venue: Neville Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Auburn -21.5 150.5

Auburn Betting Records & Stats

Auburn's 10 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 150.5 points four times.

Auburn's games this year have an average point total of 151.2, 0.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Tigers' ATS record is 5-5-0 this season.

Auburn (5-5-0 ATS) has covered the spread 50% of the time, 16.7% more often than Pennsylvania (3-6-0) this season.

Auburn vs. Pennsylvania Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Auburn 4 40% 84.6 162.7 66.6 138.9 149.3 Pennsylvania 2 22.2% 78.1 162.7 72.3 138.9 144.4

Additional Auburn Insights & Trends

The 84.6 points per game the Tigers put up are 12.3 more points than the Quakers give up (72.3).

Auburn is 5-4 against the spread and 10-1 overall when scoring more than 72.3 points.

Auburn vs. Pennsylvania Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 21.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Auburn 5-5-0 0-3 4-6-0 Pennsylvania 3-6-0 0-1 5-4-0

Auburn vs. Pennsylvania Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Auburn Pennsylvania 14-2 Home Record 11-4 4-8 Away Record 6-9 7-8-0 Home ATS Record 8-5-0 6-4-0 Away ATS Record 8-5-0 75.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.1 70.9 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-4-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

