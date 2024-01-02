The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Colbert County, Alabama today, we've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Colbert County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Colbert County High School at Phillips High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2

7:00 PM CT on January 2 Location: Bear Creek, AL

Bear Creek, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hazel Green High School at Muscle Shoals High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2

7:30 PM CT on January 2 Location: Muscle Shoals, AL

Muscle Shoals, AL Conference: 6A

6A How to Stream: Watch Here

Brooks High School at Deshler High School