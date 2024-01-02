If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Etowah County, Alabama today, we've got the information below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Etowah County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Asbury High School at West End High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2

7:00 PM CT on January 2 Location: Walnut Grove, AL

Walnut Grove, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Susan Moore High School at Sardis High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 2

7:15 PM CT on January 2 Location: Sardis City, AL

Sardis City, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Coosa Christian School at Gaston High School

Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 2

7:15 PM CT on January 2 Location: Gadsden, AL

Gadsden, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Glencoe High School at Southside-Gadsden High School