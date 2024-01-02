The Nashville Predators' upcoming contest versus the Chicago Blackhawks is set for Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Gustav Nyquist find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Nyquist stats and insights

Nyquist has scored in seven of 37 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has taken four shots in two games against the Blackhawks this season, and has scored one goal.

On the power play he has two goals, plus eight assists.

He has a 10.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 30th in goals allowed, conceding 136 total goals (3.8 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 18.8 hits and 16.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nyquist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/30/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 19:26 Away W 3-2 SO 12/29/2023 Red Wings 3 2 1 17:43 Away L 5-4 OT 12/27/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 17:08 Home L 5-2 12/23/2023 Stars 1 0 1 18:59 Home L 3-2 12/21/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 19:42 Away W 4-2 12/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 17:03 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:44 Home W 3-1 12/15/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 18:40 Away W 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 17:19 Home W 3-2 OT 12/10/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:10 Away W 2-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Predators vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.