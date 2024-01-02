Houston County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Houston County, Alabama, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Houston County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Auburn High School at Dothan High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Conference: 7A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Northside Methodist Academy at Providence Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Dothan, AL
- Conference: 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eufaula High School at Rehobeth High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Rehobeth, AL
- Conference: 5A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
