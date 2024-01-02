Lauderdale County, AL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 6:32 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Lauderdale County, Alabama, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are outlined below.
Lauderdale County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Shoals Christian School at Decatur Heritage Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Decatur, AL
- Conference: 1A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mars Hill Bible School at Tharptown High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Russellville, AL
- Conference: 2A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilson High School at Rogers High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Florence, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Brooks High School at Deshler High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Tuscumbia, AL
- Conference: 4A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
