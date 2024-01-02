High school basketball is on the schedule today in Madison County, Alabama, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Madison County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Huntland School at Madison County High School

  • Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 2
  • Location: Gurley, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

James Clemens High School at Hueytown High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
  • Location: Hueytown, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Douglas High School at New Hope High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
  • Location: New Hope, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Whitesburg Christian Academy at Oakwood Adventist Academy

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
  • Location: Huntsville, AL
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

Hazel Green High School at Muscle Shoals High School

  • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
  • Location: Muscle Shoals, AL
  • Conference: 6A
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

