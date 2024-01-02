High school basketball is on the schedule today in Madison County, Alabama, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.

Madison County, Alabama High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Huntland School at Madison County High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on January 2

6:30 PM CT on January 2 Location: Gurley, AL

Gurley, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

James Clemens High School at Hueytown High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2

7:30 PM CT on January 2 Location: Hueytown, AL

Hueytown, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Douglas High School at New Hope High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2

7:30 PM CT on January 2 Location: New Hope, AL

New Hope, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Whitesburg Christian Academy at Oakwood Adventist Academy

Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2

7:30 PM CT on January 2 Location: Huntsville, AL

Huntsville, AL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hazel Green High School at Muscle Shoals High School