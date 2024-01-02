The Chicago Blackhawks (11-23-2) will try to stop an 11-game road losing streak when they square off against the Nashville Predators (20-16-1) on Tuesday, January 2 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO.

Predators vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI+, and BSSO

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Predators (-275) Blackhawks (+220) 6.5 Predators (-1.5)

Predators Betting Insights

The Predators are 8-5 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Nashville has not played a game with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.

The Predators have an implied moneyline win probability of 73.3% in this matchup.

Nashville's games this season have finished above this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 15 times.

Predators vs Blackhawks Additional Info

Predators vs. Blackhawks Rankings

Predators Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 114 (15th) Goals 87 (30th) 116 (19th) Goals Allowed 136 (30th) 27 (11th) Power Play Goals 15 (26th) 28 (25th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 29 (26th)

Predators Advanced Stats

Nashville has a 6-4-0 record against the spread in its last 10 contests, going 6-3-1 overall.

In its past 10 games, Nashville went over four times.

The Predators and their opponents have averaged 6.2 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.3 less than the over/under in this matchup (6.5).

During the past 10 games, the Predators have scored 0.3 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Predators' 3.1 average goals per game add up to 114 total, which makes them the 15th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

On defense, the Predators have given up 116 goals (3.1 per game) to rank 19th in NHL play.

They're ranked 17th in the league with a -2 goal differential .

