How to Watch UAB vs. UTSA on TV or Live Stream - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UAB Blazers (8-5, 0-0 AAC) will attempt to continue a four-game winning stretch when visiting the UTSA Roadrunners (6-7, 0-0 AAC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at UTSA Convocation Center. This matchup is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU.
UAB vs. UTSA Game Info
- When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Other AAC Games
UAB Stats Insights
- The Blazers make 44% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.8 percentage points higher than the Roadrunners have allowed to their opponents (43.2%).
- UAB is 5-3 when it shoots higher than 43.2% from the field.
- The Blazers are the 116th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Roadrunners sit at 41st.
- The 77.5 points per game the Blazers average are the same as the Roadrunners give up.
- UAB has a 5-1 record when scoring more than 79.2 points.
UAB Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively UAB performed better at home last year, scoring 83.6 points per game, compared to 78.3 per game away from home.
- In 2022-23, the Blazers gave up 65.9 points per game when playing at home. In away games, they allowed 74.6.
- UAB averaged 7.3 treys per game, which was 0.4 more than it averaged in away games (6.9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 36% when playing at home and 36.7% on the road.
UAB Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|Montevallo
|W 92-56
|Bartow Arena
|12/22/2023
|Drake
|W 79-78
|Bartow Arena
|12/29/2023
|UNC Asheville
|W 90-85
|Bartow Arena
|1/2/2024
|@ UTSA
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
|1/7/2024
|South Florida
|-
|Bartow Arena
|1/14/2024
|@ Florida Atlantic
|-
|FAU Arena
