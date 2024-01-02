The UAB Blazers (8-5, 0-0 AAC) will try to continue a four-game winning streak when visiting the UTSA Roadrunners (6-7, 0-0 AAC) on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at UTSA Convocation Center. This game is at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UAB vs. UTSA matchup in this article.

UAB vs. UTSA Game Info

When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPNU

UAB vs. UTSA Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UAB Moneyline UTSA Moneyline FanDuel UAB (-6.5) 158.5 -245 +198 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UAB vs. UTSA Betting Trends

UAB has put together a 5-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Blazers and their opponents have combined to go over the point total nine out of 12 times this season.

UTSA is 5-8-0 ATS this year.

So far this year, nine out of the Roadrunners' 13 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.

UAB Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +30000

+30000 Oddsmakers rate UAB much higher (78th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (203rd).

In terms of winning the national championship, the Blazers currently have the same odds, going from +30000 at the beginning of the season to +30000.

With odds of +30000, UAB has been given a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.

