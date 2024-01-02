Tuesday's AAC slate includes the UTSA Roadrunners (5-6, 0-0 AAC) against the UAB Blazers (6-5, 0-0 AAC), at 9:00 PM ET on ESPNU.

UAB vs. UTSA Game Information

UAB Players to Watch

  • Eric Gaines: 13.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Yaxel Lendeborg: 9.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 2.2 BLK
  • Javian Davis: 11.0 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Alejandro: 10.9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Efrem Johnson: 9.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

UTSA Players to Watch

  • Christian Tucker: 13.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 5.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Carlton Linguard: 10.1 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Dre Fuller Jr.: 10.6 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Isaiah Wyatt: 10.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Trey Edmonds: 7.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

UAB vs. UTSA Stat Comparison

UTSA Rank UTSA AVG UAB AVG UAB Rank
93rd 78.8 Points Scored 76.2 152nd
343rd 79.8 Points Allowed 74.9 279th
37th 41.1 Rebounds 38.8 88th
57th 11.0 Off. Rebounds 11.6 30th
24th 10.0 3pt Made 5.2 339th
115th 14.5 Assists 12.5 252nd
117th 11.1 Turnovers 11.4 146th

